Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

