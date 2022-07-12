Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 783 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 541,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

