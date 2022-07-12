Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

