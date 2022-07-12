Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.