Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

