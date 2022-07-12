Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,222 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.