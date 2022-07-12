Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.30.

BYD opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 over the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

