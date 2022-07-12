BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

BRC stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. BRC has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60.

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

