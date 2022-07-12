Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 124.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

