Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after buying an additional 245,316 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

