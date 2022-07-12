Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $129.75

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

