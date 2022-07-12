Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) PT at $14.25

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

MITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,736,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 348,949 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 666,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MITT opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

