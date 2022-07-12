Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Target Price at $137.60

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $117.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,846,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

