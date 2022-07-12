Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $20.33

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 80,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

