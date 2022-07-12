Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 244.56

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 244.56 ($2.91).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.21) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 210 ($2.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.50) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Barclays alerts:

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($221,066.03).

BARC opened at GBX 149.88 ($1.78) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.47. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.74 billion and a PE ratio of 419.44.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.