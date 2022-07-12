Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $315.33

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.33.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $177.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,465 shares of company stock worth $2,229,388. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.