Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) PT at C$5.90

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CR shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.57 on Friday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$130.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,576,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,487,391.75. Insiders have sold 122,406 shares of company stock valued at $690,275 in the last quarter.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

