Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $124.64

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

