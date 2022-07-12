Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $317.56

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.56.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

NYSE:ESS opened at $262.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 194,288 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

