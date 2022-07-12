Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $128.91

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $163.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,377,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after acquiring an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

