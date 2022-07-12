Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $17.25

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.