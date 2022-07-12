Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Target Price at GBX 205.43

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.43 ($2.44).

MKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 170 ($2.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 134.75 ($1.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.20. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($161,507.81). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($418,364.89).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

