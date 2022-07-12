Brokerages Set Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) PT at $11.67

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $0.67 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.