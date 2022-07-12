Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $34.29

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $587.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

