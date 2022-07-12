Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target at $31.40

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages have commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $17.33 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $981.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Stratasys by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Stratasys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

