Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $378.38

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $248.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $244.81 and a 1-year high of $424.35.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $47,352,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

