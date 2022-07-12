Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $138.78

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.78.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER opened at $89.94 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

