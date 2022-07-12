Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target at $43.80

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.84. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

