Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $2.71

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 253.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $512.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.61. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. trivago had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $114.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

