Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of BMBL opened at $33.61 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -480.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bumble by 93.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

