Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €27.00 ($27.00) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €30.80 ($30.80) to €22.30 ($22.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($29.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $24.01 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

