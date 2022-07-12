Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

