Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 257,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 626.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 52,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 45,386 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

