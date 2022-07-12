Callahan Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $498.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.18 and a 200-day moving average of $516.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.53 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

