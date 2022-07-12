Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

