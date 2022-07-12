Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

OKE stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

