Callahan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in International Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.