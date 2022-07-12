Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.38.

CPE stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.78. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

