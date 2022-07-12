Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $83.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.71.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

