Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Reduced by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.49.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

