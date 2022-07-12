Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CARA opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 382,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

