Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.76

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.76 and traded as low as $33.04. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 17,404 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $451.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASS. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.