CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $347,784,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 345.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after buying an additional 730,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

