Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

