Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $110.26 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.86.
Chord Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
