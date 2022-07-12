Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $6,679,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

