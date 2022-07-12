Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFG. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

