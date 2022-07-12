Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £195,649.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)
