Comerica Bank Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

