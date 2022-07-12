Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

